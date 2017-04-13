‘Cocaine Cowboy’ arrested in Central Florida after 26 years on the run

KISSIMMEE, Fla.(WESH) — An accused drug kingpin who investigators say spent 26 years on the run was arrested Wednesday in Central Florida.

The U.S. Marshals worked with a team in Kissimmee to find Gustavo Falcon, who is known as one of the original cocaine cowboys.

Falcon is charged with smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States in the 1980s along with his notorious brother, Augusto “Willie” Falcon.

The organization was linked to dozens of murders and shootings.

Authorities focused on a rental property in Kissimmee and while staking out the area said they spotted a man they believed to be Falcon and his wife walking out of the house to go on a bike ride.

Falcon was eventually stopped at a traffic light. Authorities said he was using a fake drivers license dating back to 1997, with a Miami address.

The 55-year-old also had fake licenses for his wife and kids, who are now in their 30s, authorities said.

The marshals said initially, Falcon continued to tell them his name was really the one listed on his fake license, but eventually confessed.

Falcon will make his first court appearance Thursday.