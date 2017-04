DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks needs volunteers for its annual Adopt-A-Park Earth Day celebration April 22.

The deadline to register to volunteer is April 14 at 5 p.m. You can register online here.

Volunteers will spend the morning working at the parks. They will plant trees, clear litter and clean up roadways, trails and waterways.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.

Last year, nearly 2,000 volunteers participated.