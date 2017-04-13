Flash mob surprises Dayton VA visitors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A special performance for our nation’s heroes began with one cello Thursday afternoon.

Musicians from the University of Dayton, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Dayton VA Medical Center participated in a surprise “flash mob.” They performed the song “When peace like a river” in the lobby of a building at the Dayton VA.

“Our first time doing this. We’re so thankful to our leadership for saying yes,” said Dayton VA Chaplain Wendell Rome. “When I looked around and saw all the faces, I thought, ‘Yeah, a job well done,’ and our mission was accomplished.”

The performance was all to make the day a little brighter for Dayton VA veterans and visitors ahead of the Easter holiday.