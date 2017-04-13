Gov. Kasich’s externship requirement getting F’s from some teachers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Teachers becoming students for a day– having to shadow workers at an Ohio business before they can renew their licenses—could become a reality if Governor John Kasich’s budget gets approved.

Teachers getting outside the classroom and into boardrooms and on factory floors is what Governor Kasich wants in order for teachers to keep their licenses. A concept that’s receiving a lot of “F”s from local educators.

“If you don’t do this ridiculously insulting thing we are not going to give you your license. I think holding the license for ransom in that way is incredibly mean spirited.” Ervin Educational Consulting, LLC owner Scott Ervin said.

Ervin, a teacher consultant and former principal, believes what’s being proposed is a slap in the face for all educators. Instead of touring factories he would offer teachers coffee, lesson planning time and massages as a passive option if the externship requirement is approved.

The externship idea comes from the governor’s office of workforce transformation. Director Ryan Burgess said educators across the state are already required to participate in professional development so fulfilling this requirement to renew their licenses every 5 years seems practical.

“Our jobs are changing so quickly because of automation and technology and artificial intelligence and predictive analytics business and education they need to be connected at the hip, so we can respond to the speed of business that we’re going to see in the years to come,” Burgess said. “We’re seeing this across the state already right here in Montgomery county teachers are touring local businesses which would absolutely satisfy this requirement.”

“It’s really a proposal and you know I think it’s grounded in this idea that teachers that have an understanding of the things that are happening in the business world are really well-informed. I think what we find is that many teachers are already doing those kinds of things,” Ohio Department of Education Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said.

For that exact reason many are opposing the idea. Some saying if it’s already being practiced why make it a requirement?

“It’s a useless solution to a fake problem that doesn’t exist,” Ervin said.

According to Burgess, district professional development committees would be responsible for identifying externship experiences.