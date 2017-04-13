Greene County grand jury indicts 20 people on drug charges

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Agencies across Greene County are working to stop the trafficking of illegal drugs.

They’re looking for 20 suspects that a grand jury recently indicted for nearly 100 drug offenses. The charges stem from ongoing undercover investigations over the last several months.

The charges include trafficking heroin, fentanyl, meth, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and prescription medications.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said, “The attorney general is on record saying that we’re not going to be able to arrest our way out of the heroin epidemic, and I agree with him, but we’ve got to go after people that are killing our citizens.”

The suspects being sought include people from Greene, Clark and Montgomery Counties as well as Detroit, Michigan.

