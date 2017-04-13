Jeff Ruby to announce plans to raise money for Ryan Custer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati restaurateur announced he plans to help raise money for an injured Wright State University basketball player.

Ryan Custer, 19, suffered a spinal injury during a party at Miami University in Oxford last weekend. He jumped into a makeshift pool and hit his head on someone’s knee, fracturing his C5 vertebrae. He is being treated at UC Medical Center. He has no feeling from his waist down.

Jeff Ruby, who owns restaurants in Cincinnati, Louisville and Nashville, tweeted Thursday about Custer’s injury. Ruby wrote, “We are saddened by the unfortunate injury to Ryan Custer. In the coming days we’ll be announcing plans to raise money toward his recovery.”

2 NEWS will keep you updated on those plans. A gofundme page has also been created to support Custer’s recovery.