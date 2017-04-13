Kasich: GOP in Washington being ‘ideological’ on health care

JULIE CARR SMYTH , AP Statehouse Correspondent Published:
(WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich says Ohio’s already tenuous budget situation could become devastating if fellow Republicans in Washington follow through with a campaign promise to repeal the federal health care without protecting Medicaid. The 2016 presidential contender railed Thursday against actions taken “to meet some ideological goal or some campaign promise” that have the potential “to cut people off at the knees.”

His remarks came at a news conference with state legislative leaders, also fellow Republicans, to announce plans to trim Ohio’s $66.9 billion, two-year budget proposal by $800 million, as a result of lagging tax revenues.

Kasich, House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof said cuts will follow a careful review of state programs. They don’t have plans to tap the state’s $2 billion rainy-day fund.

