MOAB has only been dropped in one other place

FLORIDA (WKRG) – The largest non-nuclear bomb to be used in combat has a Florida connection. In March of 2013, the GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base.

Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs”, the 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003, and November 21, 2003. It was a massive display of power, dropped for the world to see around 1PM on a Tuesday afternoon.

These are the only known uses of the bomb before Thursday’s first-ever combat deployment.

