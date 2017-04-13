Montgomery County Sheriff and Ohio AG announce large fentanyl seizure

New detective to combat local gang problem (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Sheriff and the Ohio Attorney General said Thursday they will hold a joint news conference to announce a large fentanyl seizure made by a task force.

The seizure was made Wednesday by the Bulk Currency Smuggling Task Force. The task force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission and is made up of officers from across the  Miami Valley as well federal agencies.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will discuss overdose statistics in the community and Emily Surico from East End Community Services will discuss assistance for families and victims of overdoses.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. WDTN.com will stream the news conference live right here when it happens.

