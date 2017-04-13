OSP: 2 doses of Narcan used on 675 crash victim

Crews work to free a woman from a crash on I-675 in Sugarcreek Township.

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on I-675 in Sugarcreek Township.

A car damaged in a crash on I-675 in Sugarcreek Township

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday on I-675 southbound, near the Wilimington Pike exit.

The Ohio State Patrol says the woman lost control and hit a guard rail. First responders had to cut the woman out of the car.

OSP says troopers as the scene of the crash gave the woman two doses of the anti-overdose medication Narcan, but she failed to regain consciousness.

The woman was taken to Kettering Medical Center for treatment, where her condition is unknown.

OSP troopers on the scene did not release information about any potential drugs involved in the crash, although Narcan was used to try and revive the woman.

The crash remains under investigation.

