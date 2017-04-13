Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney dies at age 84

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) – The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday announced the death of team owner Dan Rooney at the age of 84.

Dan Rooney became team president in 1975, WPXI reported. During his time with the league, he chaired several committees, helped end a players’ strike and had a part in the creation of the salary cap in 1993.

Rooney is also responsible for the “Rooney Rule” which requires teams to consider minority applicants for head coaching positions.

Rooney also served as the US ambassador to Ireland from 2009 until 2012.

Photos: Remembering Dan Rooney View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pittsburg Steelers majority owner, Dan Rooney, right, is driven on a golf cart into Hard Rock Stadium before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Dan Rooney, chairman emeritus of the Pittsburgh Steelers sits on the bench during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney talks to people gathered at a ceremony for the retiring of the jersey number of Former Hall Of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene before the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney is driven to the field prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert) Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney stands on the field at Paul Brown Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 16, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is greeted as she arrives on stage by Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, right, and his wife Patricia during a campaign event at the Taylor Allderdice High School, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II, left, presents Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene, center, with his jersey as Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, right looks on during a ceremony to retire Greene's jersey number 75 at half time of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

