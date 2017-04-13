Prosecutor plans update on slaying of driver who hit child

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor plans to provide an update in the investigation of the slaying of a driver whose car hit and injured a 4-year-old boy in Cincinnati.

The boy’s father, 24-year-old Jamall Killings, is being held on $2.1 million bond on murder and felonious assault charges. Authorities have been seeking a second suspect.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters scheduled a press conference Thursday.

Killings’ son was struck March 24. The boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, and he has been released from a hospital.

Driver Jamie Urton was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car after the accident.

Attorney Carl Lewis says Killings denies involvement in the fatal shooting and was attending to his child.