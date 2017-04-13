Raiders sign another guard

FAIRBORN, Ohio – Jaylon Hall a 6-5 guard at Doss High School in Louisville, Kentucky, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Wright State University and play basketball for the Raiders next fall, WSU head coach Scott Nagy announced Wednesday.

Hall averaged 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals for the Dragons and shot better than 50% from the field. He was named the Region 6 Player of the Year and was a candidate for the Mr. Basketball, scoring over 1,000 points in his high school career.

The Dragons posted a 20-14 record this past season, advancing to their second straight Sweet 16 appearance.

“We really like his size and versatility to play multiple positions,” Nagy said. “Jaylon is an explosive athlete who can handle the ball very well for his size. He is serious about his future on and off the court, which is a good fit for us. We also like that he has played for a successful high school program over the last three years, so he is used to winning.”

The Raiders signed 6-0 guard Tyler Mitchell during the early signing period while guard Cole Gentry transferred to WSU from South Dakota State. Wright State finished the 2016-17 season with 20 wins and an RPI of 115, its highest ranking since 2009.