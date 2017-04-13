Ryan Custer “ready to fight” after suffering spinal cord injury

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wright State University basketball player is “ready to fight,” after being injured in an accident at a party over the weekend.

Ryan Custer, 19, suffered a spinal cord injury when he jumped into a makeshift pool in Oxford on Saturday. He is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His parents posted an update on the “Ryan Custer’s Recovery Care Page” on Facebook Thursday night. His dad said, “His attitude has been so much brighter today and he is aggressively tackling therapy… We know he will have plenty of ups and downs.”

Ryan and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, according to the post. Friends and family held a prayer service for him Wednesday night in Cincinnati. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $60,000.

On Facebook, Ryan’s dad continued, writing, “I was sitting with him today and he got my attention and mouthed to me ‘I got this.’ I told him I knew he would decide to fight and so glad he has. Everyone who knows Ryan knows he has had to fight for everything he has earned and although this is a much bigger fight, if anyone can do it, I have complete confidence in my boy.”