SUV crashes into Trotwood apartment building

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An SUV crashed into an apartment in Trotwood Thursday.

The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 700 Keswich Circle at the Wingate Apartments.

Trotwood Police and Fire was both called to the scene.

Police are not giving any details on what happened, but witnesses tell 2 NEWS crew on the scene they saw a man get out of the SUV and appeared to be uninjured.

The SUV appears to have struck a tree and then went into the building. A maintenance worker told 2 NEWS the apartment that was hit is vacant.

