Three inmates hospitalized after fight over drugs in jail

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Three inmates were hospitalized Wednesday after a fight over drugs at the Greene County Adult Detention Center.

Greene county sheriff Gene Fischer told 2 NEWS after being arrested Tuesday night, a man smuggled the drugs into the jail and sold it to fellow inmates.

Wednesday afternoon three inmates were transported to Greene Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff believes the men fought over the drugs.

Fischer said during the hospital check it became apparent the inmates ingested drugs.

Last month, an inmate died from an apparent overdose while in custody at the Greene County Jail.

Fischer is counting the days until they can get a body scanner in their facility to prevent future incidents from occurring. He stated that construction to create space within the jail to get the scanner has already begun.

“I would put it in there yesterday if I could, so we need to get that piece of equipment. It’s a tool you know. It’s a deterrent in itself,” Fischer said. “It’s a huge problem and it’s not just in this county. It’s my understanding that the county to our east had 7 [overdoses] over the weekend in the jail. It’s everywhere.”

According to Fischer, deputies are conducting interviews, reviewing jailhouse video and awaiting lab results before bringing any additional charges.