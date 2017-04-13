Trotwood church trying to fight area poverty

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, Abundant Grace of God Church in Trotwood unveiled a new community resource that they hope will help Trotwood make a comeback.

Church members say the lab will be open to anyone.

Not only is the lab free, but the church will offer free computer training as well as coding classes.

The church is was able to gather the resources they needed by partnering with Microsoft and Lexis Nexus to help Trotwood rebound after the recession.

Pastor William Houston thinks by opening the lab in his church, they aren’t just praying, but doing.

“We want to help to empower individuals to be stronger employees in the workforce. By making more money, that will help them climb out of poverty and help strengthen families. Most importantly, we can help them have money in their pocket that can go back and be an investment in the local areas they live in,” he said.

