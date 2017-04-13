Yellow Springs man charged in NYE incident

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The man involved in the police incident at the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop event in Yellow Springs has been charged.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller said Thursday that David Carlson was charged “with criminal offenses as a result of conduct” after the event.

The Village Police Department was under scrutiny for the way the events on Xenia Avenue and Short Street were handled. The Chief of Police resigned his position after criticism of his department.

Yellow Springs Police arrested Carlson after they say he was intoxicated and would not let an officer get out of their cruiser. When the officer did get out of the car armed with a taser, Carlson is accused of taking the taser and running away,

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says Carlson will face a judge during a plea and sentence hearing Friday.

