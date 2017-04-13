Yellow Springs man charged in NYE incident

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The man involved in the police incident at the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop event in Yellow Springs has been charged.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller said Thursday that David Carlson was charged “with criminal offenses as a result of conduct” after the event.

The Village Police Department was under scrutiny for the way the events on Xenia Avenue and Short Street were handled. The Chief of Police resigned his position after criticism of his department.

READ MORE: Review report of Yellow Springs police actions on NYE released

Yellow Springs Police arrested Carlson after they say he was intoxicated and would not let an officer get out of their cruiser. When the officer did get out of the car armed with a taser, Carlson is accused of taking the taser and running away,

READ MORE: New Year’s celebration takes a turn in Yellow Springs

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says Carlson will face a judge during a plea and sentence hearing Friday.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news