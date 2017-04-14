19 overdoses reported in Springfield in last 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – There were more than 19 overdoses in the last 24 hours in Springfield according to Springfield police.

2 NEWS received a call from the Springfield Police Department Captain Friday morning saying the opiods were part of a bad batch that has been circulating the area.

According to the Captain there were no fatalities and to tell the public that help is available at McKinley Hall in Springfield.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide the latest on WDTN.com

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news