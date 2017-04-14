2 Secret Service officers to be fired after fence-jumping

By Published:
SOURCE: Rian Castillo/digitizedchaos, flickr

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Two Secret Service officers who were on duty the night a man jumped the White House fence and spent 17 minutes roaming the grounds have been told the agency intends to fire them.

That’s according to a congressional aide who was not authorized to discuss details of a briefing on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The agency said in a statement that a review of the March 10 incident is ongoing but that it does not comment on personnel actions.

The intruder managed to spend 17 minutes on White House grounds while President Donald Trump was inside.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said the intruder was able to look through a White House window and “rattle the door handle” before being apprehended.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s