3 killed in wrong-way crash on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say a man and two women were killed early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck on a Phoenix freeway.

Spokesman Raul Garcia of the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the wrong-way driver was a 22-year-old man driving a car with Colorado license plates and the women were ages 19 and 20 and apparently sisters. They were in a car with North Carolina plates.

Garcia says identifies of those killed in the wreck on Interstate 17 shortly after 2 a.m. aren’t immediately available. He says Arizona troopers are working with authorities in Colorado and North Carolina to notify relatives.

He says it’s not immediately known whether the wrong-way driver was impaired and that a determination of that will come from toxicology tests conducted by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

