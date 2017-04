BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA will open its newest Miami Valley location Friday morning.

The new location is located at 3321 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The location will feature AAA car care, insurance, and travel.

Friday’s ribbon cutting will begin at 11:30 a.m., and is free of charge.

The celebration will include free automotive preventative maintenance inspections, food, games, and prizes.