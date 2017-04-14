Easter egg hunts around the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several communities around the Miami Valley are holding Easter egg hunts on Saturday, ahead of the holiday. 2 NEWS compiled a list of a few of them below.

City Church in Dayton’s three day Easter egg hunt throughout the city is happening Friday through Sunday. The church hid more than 100 eggs within the boundaries of Perry St., Monument, Patterson and 5th St. The contest is free. To participate, an individual much post a picture of the official “Lost in the City” graphic on their Facebook page or Instagram account. More information can be found here.

Every Warrior Plays, Huber Heights, Warrior Soccer Club and Engage City Church are holding an “Egg the City” egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be more than 50,000 eggs and prizes including a flat screen TV, iPods and more. This event will be at Wayne High School’s Heidkamp Stadium at 5400 Chambersburg Road.

Trotwood’s 14th annual Easter egg hunt is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison Park. That’s located at 301 S. Broadway. Children 12 and younger who are independently walking can participate. Don’t forget your Easter basket.

Vandalia, Butler Township, Butler High School softball and girls basketball teams and the First Baptist Church of Vandalia are throwing an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s free for chidlren ages 10 years old and younger. It will be at the Vandalia Sports Complex soccer concession stand.

Austin Landing is putting on a “Hop Into Spring Egg Hunt” Saturday afternoon. It’s from 1-3 p.m. Stop by participating stores to start the hunt and receive a special egg.