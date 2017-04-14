Easter egg hunts around the Miami Valley

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several communities around the Miami Valley are holding Easter egg hunts on Saturday, ahead of the holiday. 2 NEWS compiled a list of a few of them below.

City Church in Dayton’s three day Easter egg hunt throughout the city is happening Friday through Sunday. The church hid more than 100 eggs within the boundaries of Perry St., Monument, Patterson and 5th St. The contest is free. To participate, an individual much post a picture of the official “Lost in the City” graphic on their Facebook page or Instagram account. More information can be found here.

Every Warrior Plays, Huber Heights, Warrior Soccer Club and Engage City Church are holding an “Egg the City” egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be more than 50,000 eggs and prizes including a flat screen TV, iPods and more. This event will be at Wayne High School’s Heidkamp Stadium at 5400 Chambersburg Road.

Trotwood’s 14th annual Easter egg hunt is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison Park. That’s located at 301 S. Broadway. Children 12 and younger who are independently walking can participate. Don’t forget your Easter basket.

Vandalia, Butler Township, Butler High School softball and girls basketball teams and the First Baptist Church of Vandalia are throwing an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s free for chidlren ages 10 years old and younger. It will be at the Vandalia Sports Complex soccer concession stand.

Austin Landing is putting on a “Hop Into Spring Egg Hunt” Saturday afternoon. It’s from 1-3 p.m. Stop by participating stores to start the hunt and receive a special egg.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s