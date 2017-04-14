Enon PD seize $100k worth of drugs off the streets

By Published: Updated:
Enon PD Drug Bust (WDTN Photo)

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Enon Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss a large drug bust in Clark County.

On Wednesday at 2:40 a.m. during a traffic violation an officer was able to recover a  loaded handgun, hashish, cocaine, 118 unit dozes of LSD, and suspected ecstasy and a safe box.

The Enon Police Deparment received a search warrant for 1481 Park Ridge Drive in Mad River Township in Clark County where they located a marijuana growing operation.

They were able to seize 28 pounds of marijuana, 131 grams of mushrooms, 6,000 unit doses of LSD, 34 grams of cocaine and ecstasy.

According to the police department the street value was $100,000.

32-year-old Matthew Reschauer was charged OVI, mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle and illegal cultivation of drugs.

Photos: Enon Police Department Drug Bust

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s