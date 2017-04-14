Enon PD seize $100k worth of drugs off the streets

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Enon Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss a large drug bust in Clark County.

On Wednesday at 2:40 a.m. during a traffic violation an officer was able to recover a loaded handgun, hashish, cocaine, 118 unit dozes of LSD, and suspected ecstasy and a safe box.

The Enon Police Deparment received a search warrant for 1481 Park Ridge Drive in Mad River Township in Clark County where they located a marijuana growing operation.

They were able to seize 28 pounds of marijuana, 131 grams of mushrooms, 6,000 unit doses of LSD, 34 grams of cocaine and ecstasy.

According to the police department the street value was $100,000.

32-year-old Matthew Reschauer was charged OVI, mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle and illegal cultivation of drugs.

