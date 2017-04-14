Family left homeless after fire in Clearkcreek Township

CLEARKCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A family is homeless after their house is seriously damaged by fire in Clearcreek Township.

Firefighters came to a house in the 400 block of Poplar Grove Court around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back of the house.

Fire officials say the fire spread to the attic, forcing firefighters to battle the fire defensively. The house suffered heavy damage from the fire.

The family was home when the fire started. Everyone got out safely.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

Fire officials say there were several valuable items in the house, including several guitars, plus vehicles in the garage.

The valuables and the vehicles were removed in time and not damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.