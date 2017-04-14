Vacant apartment fire in Vandalia called suspcious

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant apartment in Vandalia was heavily damaged by fire Friday.

The fire happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of S. Tionda Street in Vandalia.

No one was home in the neighboring apartments at the time of the fire and fire officials say other apartments did suffer smoke damage.

Fire officials are calling the blaze suspicious and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Children playing behind the apartments saw flames and told their parents who called 911.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news