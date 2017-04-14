Vacant apartment fire in Vandalia called suspcious

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant apartment in Vandalia was heavily damaged by fire Friday.

The fire happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of S. Tionda Street in Vandalia.

No one was home in the neighboring apartments at the time of the fire and fire officials say other apartments did suffer smoke damage.

Fire officials are calling the blaze suspicious and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Children playing behind the apartments saw flames and told their parents who called 911.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s