‘The Last Jedi’ teaser trailer debuts on anniversary of ‘Star Wars’

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has dropped, showcasing a Luke Skywalker who just might be flirting with the dark side.

Director Rian Johnson unveiled a teaser at the “Star Wars Celebration” fan event in Orlando, Florida, on Friday. After he, producer Kathleen Kennedy and the cast chatted for an hour with host Josh Gadd, Johnson premiered a brief trailer for the much-anticipated next chapter in the “Star Wars” saga.

The footage offered few clues but notably featured Mark Hamill’s Skywalker intoning from a dark cave that “it’s time for the Jedi to end.”

2 NEWS APP users click here to watch.

Earlier, star Daisy Ridley, who stars as Rey, said part of the story in “The Last Jedi” is that it can be difficult to “meet your heroes.” ”The Force Awakens” left off with Rey and Skywalker meeting on a remote island.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s