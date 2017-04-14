Gun theft suspect appears in federal court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man suspected of stealing numerous weapons and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House has made his first federal court appearance following a nine-day manhunt.

Joseph Jakubowski was wearing a dirty white T-shirt over a long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans during his court appearance Friday afternoon in Madison. He spoke quietly with his lawyer before the proceedings began.

Jakubowski was arrested early Friday after a retired school counselor found him camping on his property.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson says Jakubowski could be indicted on federal charges beyond a gun theft charge. He’s also facing state charges in Rock County, including burglary with a dangerous weapon.

Jakubowski will remain in custody. His next court appearance is April 25.

Anderson declined to say whether other people may face charges in the case.

