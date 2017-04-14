Gun theft suspect appears in federal court

Gun Shop Theft Wisconsin Download Comp Tag as... Cancel Apply Back to search results6of38 results GUN SHOP THEFT WISCONSIN Overview Download now This combo made Tuesday, April 11, 2017, from images provided by the FBI shows Joseph Jakubowski's mug shot at left and an altered image the FBI made to show Jakubowski with his head and facial hair shaved off. Authorities released the modified mug shot of Jakubowski, because the FBI believes he may have altered his appearance. More than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers have been searching for Jakubowski since April 4, when they believe he took 18 firearms from a gun store in Janesville in southwestern Wisconsin. (FBI via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man suspected of stealing numerous weapons and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House has made his first federal court appearance following a nine-day manhunt.

Joseph Jakubowski was wearing a dirty white T-shirt over a long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans during his court appearance Friday afternoon in Madison. He spoke quietly with his lawyer before the proceedings began.

Jakubowski was arrested early Friday after a retired school counselor found him camping on his property.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson says Jakubowski could be indicted on federal charges beyond a gun theft charge. He’s also facing state charges in Rock County, including burglary with a dangerous weapon.

Jakubowski will remain in custody. His next court appearance is April 25.

Anderson declined to say whether other people may face charges in the case.

