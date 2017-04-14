Mass overdoses becoming “common”

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Nineteen people overdosed in Springfield in just 24 hours. Local officials say unfortunately that’s becoming the new normal.

Clark County Health District Public Information Officer Anita Biles said usually, officials won’t see more than six or seven overdoses on a given day.

But lately, seeing more than double that number in a 24-hour span has become common since the start of the new year.

“Typically this has been happening over the last couple of months. We have this maybe [a] day within the month where we see a spike or an increase,” Biles said.

“This started around December – we started seeing this increase. We’d have a 24 hour period and then it would go, kind of settle down.”

Biles said it’s “frustrating” but she can’t attribute the increase to anything specific. She said there’s no one answer.

The overdoses happened between 5 am on Thursday and 6 am Friday.

None of them were fatal.

Police blame a “bad batch” of opioids circulating in the area.

Biles said the county’s health department was alerted to the issue by the Ohio Department of Health who called it a “drug dose anomaly”.

