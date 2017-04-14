Next-generation aircraft carrier: builder’s sea trials done

By Published:
The aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after returning from builder's sea trials and seven days underway. During this initial at-sea period, Gerald R. Ford's crew, representatives from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding, the Navy's CVN 78 Program Office, the Navy's Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair and various technical subject matter experts demonstrated many of the ship's key systems. Primary risk reduction objectives were successfully met, and, as is typical with sea trials, the Navy and shipbuilder learned a great deal about the ship's performance during the extensive testing. Analysis continues, and any identified corrective actions will be addressed. CVN 78 remains on track to conduct Acceptance Trials and delivery to the Navy this spring. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A shipbuilder says the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of the Navy’s next generation of aircraft carriers, has completed the builder’s sea trials.

Rolf Bartschi is Newport News Shipbuilding’s vice president for the Ford’s construction. He told The Virginian-Pilot that the carrier spent a week at sea undergoing tests of its systems with Navy representatives aboard. Those trials concluded Friday, he added in a statement.

Construction of the $12.9 billion carrier began in 2009, meeting with cost overruns and delays. The carrier was supposed to have been completed by September 2015 for $10.5 billion. But issues arose with the Ford’s advanced systems and technology, including aircraft landing equipment and power generation.

The shipbuilder says the Ford next must undergo acceptance trials by the Navy prior to delivery.

