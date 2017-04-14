Ohio pastor arrested on child sex charges remains in jail

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio pastor married to a county administrator will remain in custody for now while facing federal allegations of sex trafficking of children.

Forty-eight-year-old Cordell Jenkins waived a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Toledo. The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports the case was sent to a grand jury to consider whether to indict Jenkins on the charges.

The founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries in Toledo reserved the right to ask for bond later, but will stay in jail for now.

Jenkins’ attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

WTVG-TV reports Jenkins’ wife, County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, has taken a leave of absence from her position on the Lucas County Children Services board and didn’t respond to questions after court.

<strong>Keep checking <a href=”http://wdtn.com/”>WDTN.com</a&gt; for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/app/id488539385&#8243; target=”_blank”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linmedia.newstouch.wdtn&#8221; target=”_blank”>Android</a>. You can also sign up for <a href=”http://wdtn.com/about-us/email-alerts-the-latest-news-and-weather-delivered-to-your-inbox/”>email alerts here</a>.</strong>

<strong>Don’t miss another post on <a href=”https://facebook.com/wdtn2″>Facebook </a>or <a href=”https://twitter.com/wdtn”>Twitter</a&gt; for all the latest breaking news</strong>

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s