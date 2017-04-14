Ohio poverty report “misleading”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of Ohioans living in poverty has decreased since 2011, according to the state’s Community Action Agencies. But officials here in Dayton say those numbers can be “misleading”.

In its new report, the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies noted the number of Ohioans who lived at or below the federal poverty line now stands at just over 14 percent, compared to more than 16 percent, five years ago – a difference of more than 200 thousand people.

But Executive Director of St Vincent de Paul, David Bohardt, says it’s “way too early” for his organization to be optimistic about what’s happening.

“Anytime you see some improvement it’s a good thing – but poverty is always a matter of what’s happening in your backyard, and in our backyard, we have too many people who are poor or homeless,” Bohardt said.

“We have too many people who are unemployed. We have too many people who are victimized by the heroin and fentanyl crisis that is ravaging our community. And we have way too many people who are hungry.”

Bohardt said, poverty in Dayton has remained a “challenge” and has “largely resisted” recent economic improvements.

Bohardt pegged the poverty rate in Dayton at nearly 40 percent.

He said last year, St Vincent provided shelter for 4,000 people and food for 70,000.

“Imagine for an example that you’re a family in the city of Dayton Ohio and have two children,” he said.

“Almost 60 percent of such families in Dayton are food insecure. Which means today, they don’t know where tomorrow’s food is coming from.”

For Montgomery county, the report placed the poverty rate at 17.7%, in Clark County that figure is 15.1%, in Miami it’s 10.7%, Preble county it’s 12.7%, Greene 12.7%, and Darke the poverty rate is 9.6%.

