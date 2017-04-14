Olson’s gem carries Dragons to 7th straight win

MIDLAND, Mich.—Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Olson fired a four-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 2-0 on Friday. The win was the seventh straight for the Dragons, giving them their longest winning streak since they won seven straight games April 9-16, 2014.

Olson allowed only one walk and all four hits against him were singles. He struck out three while getting three double play balls and facing only one batter over the minimum. He threw only 91 pitches.

The nine-inning complete game shutout put Olson in rare Dragons company in recent years. Dragons right-hander Enerio Del Rosario went nine innings without allowing a run in 2008, an accomplishment that was not repeated until Wendolyn Bautista shutout Lansing on August 26, 2016. What made Olson’s performance even more special was the fact that he did it over the first 10 days of a season, when pitch limits imposed by the parent club are lower.

Olson retired the last 13 batters of the game, beginning with a double play ball to end the fifth inning. Over Olson’s two starts with the Dragons in 2017, he has tossed 16 scoreless innings, allowing just six hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, taking advantage of some wildness by Loons reliever Nolan Long. Brantley Bell walked to start the inning, stole second, and went to third on Hector Vargas’ ground out. T.J. Friedl walked and stole second before Jose Siri popped to shortstop for the second out. Taylor Trammell walked to load the bases, and Tyler Stephenson delivered a ground ball through the middle to bring in both Bell and Friedl for a two-run single.

The Dragons finished with only three hits. Along with Stephenson’s hit, Taylor Trammell and Hector Vargas each had singles.

The Dragons (7-2) meet the Loons (2-7) in the series finale on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. in Midland as the Dragons go for the sweep and try for their first eight-game winning streak since 2011. Andrew Jordan (1-0, 0.00), who tossed six scoreless innings on Monday to earn a win, will start for the Dragons against Great Lakes’ A.J. Alexy (0-0, 0.00).

The Dragons next home game is Monday, April 17 when they host the Lansing Lugnuts at Fifth Third Field. The Dragons and Lugnuts entered play on Friday tied for first place in the Midwest League East Division.