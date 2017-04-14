Opioid epidemic topic of community meeting in Miami Twp

By Published:
Miami Township Police roundtable initiative

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The heroin and opioid epidemic was the central topic of discussion at a community meeting in Miami Township on Friday morning.

Miami Township Police hosted the roundtable initiative, speaking with the community business leaders about the issue. Other topics included preventing retail and identity thefts for local businesses.

Officers and business leaders hoped to work together to find solutions for a problem that continues to escalate across the Miami Valley.

The police department held a similar meeting in November of 2015 and received a good response from the community. Police say more of these meetings need to happen to find answers to major issues in the community, most notably the current heroin and opioid problems.

