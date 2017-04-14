People ask questions new location of Montgomery County Fairgrounds

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — People in Jefferson Township got to learn about future plans for the Montgomery County Fair at a town hall meeting on Thursday night.

County officials and representatives from the Agricultural Society discussed the fair’s move to Arthur O. Fisher Park. The town hall meeting was held at the park.

People had questions about the plan to relocate the fair to the park.

City leaders say most of the park’s 155 acres will remain untouched.

“The park will stay about 85-90 percent in tact the way it is now,” Roy Mann, the President of the Jefferson Township Board of Trustees said. “It’s just going to be some baseball diamonds, some tennis courts, some of those things will be moved.”

The fair will be held at its current location in Dayton for the final time this year, before moving to Jefferson Township in 2018.