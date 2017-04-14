Sale of fairground property complete

The University of Dayton and Premier Health announced plans to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in January.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Premier Health announced Friday the closing of the sale of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds property on Main St. in Dayton.

Premiere Health, the University of Dayton and Montgomery County closed on the sale of the 38-acre property Friday.

In a statement from Premier Health, the terms of the contract state that Fairgrounds Redevelopment Ltd., the group formed by Premier Health and UD to purchase and redevelop the land, won’t take possession of the property until October.

The delay will allow the Montgomery County Fair and the Dayton Horse Show to hold their annual events at that location this summer.

The University of Dayton and Premier Health announced plans to buy the property in January. The $15 million deal will revitalize the area on South Main Street.

The fair board has since announced plans to move the fairgrounds to Jefferson Township. A town hall meeting was held in the township Thursday night to discuss the issue.

