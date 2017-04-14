Sheriff: No change in procedures after suspect kills self

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio sheriff says his office isn’t changing its prisoner transport procedures after a suspect being led from a Youngstown courtroom jumped to his death from a fourth-floor courthouse balcony.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the defendant was handled differently and not shackled at the time because of a court order that deviated from what deputies usually do with prisoners headed to and from courtrooms.

A defense attorney had argued that seeing 48-year-old Robert Seman Jr. in jail clothes or handcuffs could improperly influence jurors.

Seman killed himself Monday, the day before a scheduled trial in his potential death penalty case. He was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and setting a fire that killed her and two grandparents shortly before the scheduled rape trial.

