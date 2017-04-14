Springboro man accused of preying on underage girls at cheer competition

WLWT Staff Published:
Kazuhiro Fukudome ( Courtesy: WLWT)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WLWT) – A Springboro man was arrested and accused of preying on underage girls.

The man’s arrest happened Saturday in Tennessee at a cheerleading competition, after police said they found incriminating pictures on his camera.

An arrest report from NBC affiliate WLWT obtained shows someone reported a suspicious person at the Sevierville Convention Center and officers approached Kazuhiro Fukudome, 45, from Springboro.

They said Fukudome gave them permission to look at his camera and they found photos of several girls competing in the event, including shots focused on the girls’ genital areas.

Police said when they asked him, Fukudome told them he believed a girl in one of the photos was about 14 years old.

Following that, investigators seized several of his devices.

Fukudome is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Online court records show he has bonded out of jail.

Springboro school officials said no teams affiliated with the junior high or high school were at the cheerleading competition.

