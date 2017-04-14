Teen accused in teen’s fatal shooting in Ohio arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of an Ohio teen has been charged as a juvenile with murder and aggravated robbery.

Toledo police say the teen arrested Friday in Collin Doyle’s slaying is the fourth person charged in connection with the high school student’s death. The Blade in Toledo reports that police Lt. Joe Heffernan says the suspect arrested Friday is accused of firing at least two shots Feb. 22 into a vehicle carrying the 17-year-old Doyle and a 16-year-old boy.

Court records say Doyle and the 16-year-old, who was wounded, were shot during a robbery.

Another 17-year-old boy and two men were arrested earlier on charges of complicity to both murder and aggravated robbery.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

