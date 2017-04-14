Wisconsin terror suspect captured

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski. A manhunt was underway Friday, April 7, 2017, for Jakubowski, who is suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store in Janesville, threatening an unspecified attack that prompted several schools to close, and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump. (Rock County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man accused of stealing guns and writing an anti-government manifesto has been arrested.

Dozens of police have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since the gun store was robbed in Janesville on April 4, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Before setting off a massive manhunt triggered by a gun shop break-in, authorities said Joseph Jakubowski first wanted to document the start of his self-proclaimed revolution against the government and law enforcement.

“To anybody that got this letter, you might want to read it,” the 32-year-old Jakubowski said as he walked in the parking lot of a southern Wisconsin post office, holding an oversized white envelope bearing multiple stamps and containing a 161-page manifesto addressed to President Donald Trump. “There it is, you see

