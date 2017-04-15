Near record high temperatures today

By Published: Updated:

Near record warmth for all of the outdoor activities today, including Easter egg hunts and Kings Island opening day.  A warm front is positioned to our north.  A few morning showers near the front are possible, but otherwise windy and warm today.  Near record high temperatures are expected this afternoon.  The record high for today is 82 set back in 2010.  A cold front will push through the Ohio Valley on Easter Sunday bringing the threat of showers and storms.  A few isolated storms may become severe.

SATURDAY:  Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.  High near 81

SATURDAY NIGHT:  Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Isolated shower late. Low 63

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High 75

Easter Sunday will have scattered showers and storms, with best chances in the afternoon.  A few storms may reach severe criteria with gusty winds being the main threat.  Dry weather starts out the new week ahead.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s