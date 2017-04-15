Winker’s double beats Brewers 7-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead runs with his first major league hit, and the Cincinnati Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames for a 7-5 victory on Saturday, ending the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game winning streak.

The Reds also lost another starter. Left-hander Brandon Finnegan came out of the game after the first inning because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side. The Reds already have three starters on the disabled list.

Winker, who got his first promotion to the majors on Friday, snapped a 4-4 tie with his pinch-hit double in the sixth off Carlos Torres (0-1). Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, and Scooter Gennett drove in a pair with a single and a double.

Raisel Iglesias (1-0) allowed one run in two innings as manager Bryan Price used five relievers after Finnegan’s early departure. Michael Lorenzen walked a batter in the ninth while getting his first career save.

Thames hit a pair of solo homers. He has homered in each of the last three games, with four in all, and is 12 for 29 during an eight-game hitting streak.