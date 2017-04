SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are responding to a house fire in Springboro Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called out to Stanton Dr. just after 8 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and quickly engulfed the home.

Witnesses sent 2 NEWS cellphone video that shows heavy smoke and flames barreling out of the home.

No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Clearcreek and Washington Townships responded.

