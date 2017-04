DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a pharmacy.

It happened at the Walgreens located in the 2700 block of Salem Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to police reports, the suspect gave a note to the pharmacist saying he had a gun and to give him Oxycontin.

The employee told the manager who confronted the man.

The suspect ended up leaving the store empty handed.

The report says a gun was never seen.

The incident is under investigation.