HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating a reported robbery at a Harrison Township C-V-S.

Officers were called to the store located 49 hundred block of North Main Street around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

The store was closed and the parking lot taped off while crews were at the scene.

Our photographer noticed someone in the back of a police cruiser.

Authorities would not comment on the incident.

We’ll update when more information becomes available.