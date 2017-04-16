Man charged with vandalizing a Dayton police cruiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody charged with slashing the tires on a Dayton police cruiser.

Christopher Oakley was arrested for the incident that happened around 9:45 p.m Saturday.

Police reports say officers were patrolling the area around the Greater Dayton RTA building on South Main Street when one of them saw a man walking away from a cruiser parked in the employee lot.

Officers got a description of the suspect from patrons which was given to a supervisor.

Oakley was later identified and apprehended as he was about to get on a bus. After a search, police found a knife in his pocket.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail where he is facing vandalism and criminal tools charges.