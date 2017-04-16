Man looking for date gets robbed at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man looking for a date ends up getting robbed at gunpoint in Dayton.

Police reports say the man flagged down police at the intersection of West Third Street and Brooklyn Avenue around 12:30 a.m Sunday.

He told officers he was in the area to pick up a female he met on the dating app, Tinder.

He was in front of a house in the 300 block of Walton Avenue when two men approached him.

One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money. They took the victim’s wallet and ran away.

Police are looking for the suspects.