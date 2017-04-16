Nine injured in shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An early morning shooting in north Columbus has left nine people injured.

The shooting happened around 3:20am Sunday near at the J&R Party Hall, an after-hours club, on the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue. According to the Columbus Division of Police, an argument erupted inside of the club, and five women and four men were shot. Eight of the victims were transported to area hospitals in stable condition and another was transported in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for multiple shooters in the investigation.