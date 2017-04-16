Officer hurt trying to subdue a naked man in Dayton

Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer is hurt trying to subdue a naked man in Dayton.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Gettysburg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a man taking off his clothes while walking down the street.

According to police reports, when they arrived the found the man totally naked and acting erratic. He told officers he may have been drugged.

The officers put the man in a cruiser and told him they were taking him to the hospital.

That’s when the man tried to escape. He got into a fight with an officer and a “Signal 99” or a call for assistance was made.

Medics arrived and took to the man to the hospital.

The officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries including a sprained wrist.

The man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and faces multiple charges including assault and resisting arrest.

