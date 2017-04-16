Police arrest 2 brothers in death of woman in trash fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police have arrested two brothers on murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found on fire last Dec. 23 in a Columbus neighborhood alley.

Columbus police SWAT officers arrested both Saturday morning at their residence. They are identified as 31-year-old Thomas Dortch and 24-year-old Dawan Dortch. They both also are charged with tampering with evidence.

Court records show they will be arraigned Monday. No attorney information was listed.

Officials said 39-year-old Demeki Lashae Walker was found by firefighters who responded to an early morning call of a trash fire.

Columbus police say they found a large amount of blood and a spent shell casing in her home, indicating she might have been killed there and was burned in an effort to destroy evidence.

